Xzibit ft. E-40 – “Up Out The Way” [LISTEN]

X to the Z, Xzibit is getting ready to return to the rap game with his new album, Napalm. He’s not pimpin’ rides anymore, but he still wants you to get “Up Out The Way” when he’s riding on the road. This song also features the Bay Area legend and sworn enemy of Webster’s Dictionary, E-40.

It’s a westside connection whenever these two get together and it sure isn’t the first time that the two California mainstays got together. Xzibit’s new album, Napalm, will be hitting stores this Fall. Hit the jump to get a listen to “Up Out The Way” featuring The Forty One.

E-40’s current triple album, The Block Brochure, is in stores right now.

