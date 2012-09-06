Nyche ft. Fred The Godson & Cam’ron – “Ziplock” [LISTEN/DOWNLOAD]

Nyche is a new rapper out of NYC who has been popping up on plenty of blogs lately. He’s been getting a lot of burn from Funkmaster Flex, but now he’s got a new track called “Ziplock” which features some new verses from Gordo Frederico, Fred The Godson and Cam’Ron. The whisper flow is everywhere on this record, but if this is your first time checking out Nyche, this is a pretty nice introduction.

Nyche believes he’s got the city on ‘Ziplock” with this track, and if he continues with records like this, he might be able to legitimately back up these boastful claims. Maybe. Hit the jump to get a listen to Nyche’s new record featuring Killa Cam and Fred The Godson.

DOWNLOAD: Nyche ft. Fred the Godson & Cam’ron – “Ziplock”

