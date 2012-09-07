2 Chainz & Lil Wayne Perform “Yuck” & “No Worries” (2012 VMAs) [VIDEO]

2 Chainz made his 2012 Music Television Video Music Awards debut last night as he performed the introductory track from his Based On A T.R.U. Story album. Tity Two Necklaces descended onto the Staples Center for his big performance and showed out for “Yuck” with his homie and Young Money CEO, Lil Wayne.

Shortly after Lil Wayne joined 2 Chainz for “Yuck,” Tunechi stayed on the stage to perform the first single off of I Am Not A Human Being 2, and the Dedication 4 track, “No Worries.” Tit played a very capable hype man as the two jammed out and ended in Wayne diving into the crowd. Hit the jump to check out the performance from last night’s Video Music Awards.

—

Photo: Getty

Props: MWP