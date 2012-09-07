Drake Says Justin Timberlake, Sade Would Be Dream Collaboration [VIDEO]

Drake took home an MTV Moonman last night for “Best Hip-Hop Video” at the MTV Video Music Awards. His video, “HYFR,” won the award and after picking up the hardware he took a couple of questions from the awaiting media in the press room. When asked about who his dream collaboration would be, he quickly answered that working with Justin Timberlake and Sade would be at the top of the list.

He mentioned that his producer and longtime collaborator, Noah “40” Shebib, produced a record for Sade on her last album. A Drake and Justin Timberlake record seems to be something that should’ve happened a minute ago, but at this point getting Justin Timberlake to make any music would make people happy. Hit the jump to see the video.

—

Photo: MTV

Props: Thisis50