King Kong & Godzilla Ride Or Die Together In ‘Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire’ Trailer

HipHopWired Featured Video CLOSE

Days after Godzilla: Minus One hit theaters and moved audiences to tears (it was quite the moving affair), Warner Bros. released the first official trailer for their latest Godzilla installment. And it looks like it’s going to be an action-packed monster mash-up of a movie.

Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire seems to pick up where 2021’s Godzilla vs. Kong. Humanity continues to discover that below the surface of the world lies an unknown habitat where gargantuan beasts and monsters roam and are ready to make the earth their own. With a new red-haired ape the size of the Statue of Liberty looking to crown himself king, it’s now on King Kong and Super Saiyan-ish Godzilla to team together to stop the latest threat to mankind.

The film’s synopsis breaks down what to expect in The New Empire.

The epic battle continues! Legendary Pictures’ cinematic Monsterverse follows up the explosive showdown of “Godzilla vs. Kong” with an all-new adventure that pits the almighty Kong and the fearsome Godzilla against a colossal undiscovered threat hidden within our world, challenging their very existence—and our own. “Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire” delves further into the histories of these Titans and their origins, as well as the mysteries of Skull Island and beyond, while uncovering the mythic battle that helped forge these extraordinary beings and tied them to humankind forever.

Did we mention that there’s a baby Kong involved to? Gotta move Kong merchandise out on these streets.

Check out the trailer for Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire below, and let us know if you’ll be checking for it when it hits theaters in 2024.