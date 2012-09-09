Gucci Mane Ordered To Pay $60K To Woman He Pushed Out Of Moving SUV

Remember when Gucci Mane picked up that woman in his SUV, then promptly pushed her out the still moving vehicle when she didn’t say what she wanted to hear? TMZ reports, it’s going to cost him 60 grand.

Gucci was arrested in 2011 after he allegedly pushed a woman named Diana Graham out of a moving Hummer — all because she refused to go to a hotel room with him. He pled guilty to several charges and was sentenced to six months in jail. Diana then sued the rapper for damages following the incident … claiming mental anguish, pain and emotional distress. A Georgia judge recently ruled in her favor … a default judgement because Gucci failed to show up in court and submitted false testimony. The judge awarded Diana $58,161.24 for medical expenses, lost wages, pain and suffering. The judge also signed an order allowing Diana to go after the rapper’s cars, bank accounts and other assets to settle her debt. Calls to Gucci’s rep have not been returned.

Gucci stays losing in court. Mostly because he doesn’t bother to show up. In May, he was ordered to pay over $270,0o0 after being sued for allegedly stealing jewelry he borrowed, which included a $130,000 diamond pinky ring, from Rafaello & Co. in New York City. LaFlare dropped his I’m Up mixtape back in late May and has a new project called Trap God dropping October 17th. But he may want to respond to these court ordered fines (or at least pay them) if he doesn’t want end up in the bing, again.

Random, but sort of related: Rappers aren’t the only ones getting sued by Rafaello & Co. The jeweler alleges that the NBA’s Lance Thomas, while at Duke, copped some jewels but never paid for them in full.

Photo: Asylum