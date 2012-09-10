DJ Drama ft. 2 Chainz, Meek Mill & Jeremih – “My Moment” [VIDEO]

DJ Drama premiered his new video and latest single off of his next album, Quality Street Music, yesterday on MTV Jams. “My Moment” featuring Meek Mill, 2 Chainz and Jeremih was filmed in Toronto, Canada during Drake’s annual OVO Fest which took place at the end of August.

The video starts off with throwback footage of a teenage DJ Drama, a young, gospel singing Jeremih, Meek Mill on the block (with braids), and 2 Chainz when he was still just Tity Boi. The footage really shows you that nobody makes it over night and that the grind doesn’t ever stop. Need some inspiration to keep working hard? Hit the jump and check out the video for “My Moment.” DJ Drama’s Quality Street Music, hits stores on October 2nd.



Photo: MTV

Props: Yardie