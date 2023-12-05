Charlamagne Tha God Says 50 Cent’s Diddy Trolling Is Diabolical Genius Level

HipHopWired Featured Video CLOSE

Controversy aficionado Charlamagne Tha God is very impressed with 50 Cent’s trolling ability. He says the rapper’s most recent attack on Diddy is diabolical genius.

HipHopDX is reporting that the Moncks Corner, South Carolina, native put heavy respect on 50 Cent’s online antics. On a recent episode of Brilliant Idiots podcast, the radio host made it clear that Fif’s pettiness is next level. Last week, 50 Cent shared a post telling Diddy that he would purchase Revolt TV from him after he announced he would be stepping down as chairman. “I’ll buy that from you playboy, for the low because you know Cadillac and AT&T gonna pull out. I’ll give you a few dollars for it now! Sell it to me, then we can be friends I’m serious call my phone” he wrote.

Charlamagne theorized that the proposal was much more layered than everyone thought. “I’m [going to] tell you why 50 is literally a diabolical genius. [He’s] telling people who the sponsors are so if they wanna harass Cadillac and AT&T, that’ll happen […] don’t f*ck with Fif.” The compliment quickly went viral and landed on Rick Ross’ radar, and let’s just say Rozay vehemently disagreed. “A diabolical genius doesn’t file foreclosure, doesn’t file bankruptcy, that’s not a diabolical genius. A diabolical genius, for my next generation of bosses, they buying Delta. They buying the Miami Heat,” he explained. Ross would end the clip saying “stop d*ck riding.”

You can see Charlamagne talk about 50 Cent below.