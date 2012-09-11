Exclusive: Future Talks Success Of “Same Damn Time,” Working With Kanye West

Future’s “Same Damn Time” single has been a big success for the Atlanta rapper, and he had no idea things would end up that way. “I never know what’s going to happen with the record, I just put ‘em out,” Future tells Hip-Hop Wired. “[You] just hope the fans receive it, the time I put in, the energy I put in… I know these are just dope records.”

The single has become a go-to Twitter hashtag , and adding Diddy and Ludacris to the remix, plus getting a co-sign from Rick Ross and Gunplay, only raised the stakes. As he preps the release of a double disc mixtape, Super Future, the 26-year-old is humbled by all the positive feedback. “[It] just shows me that I’m going in the right direction.”

With his sophomore album, due out at the top of the year, Future has teamed with none other than Kanye West. This year alone, Ye has been busier working with others than on his own project. Aside from the G.O.O.D. Music compilation, he blessed 2 Chainz Based on a T.R.U. Story debut, remixed Chief Keef’s “I Don’t Like” single, will join forces with his Windy City brethren, Common, and all while jet-setting with Kim Kardashian in tow.

For Future, getting into the studio with the one-time self-proclaimed Louis Vuitton Don was a meeting of the minds. “Kanye is trying to perfect his craft,” he continues. “I go hard, he goes hard, so we was in the studio all day.”

While he has yet to divulge all of the details behind his collaboration with Mr. West, Future has locked in a release date for his Super Future mixtape. The project is set to drop October 23.

—

Photo: Billboard