Jay-Z & Beyoncé To Host Fund-Raiser For Barack Obama At 40/40 Club

Hip-Hop power couple Jay-Z and Beyoncé will host a fund-raiser for President Barack Obama at the 40/40 Club in New York City. The New York Post reports that the event will go down on Tuesday, September 18th, but don’t expect to get an invited unless you are truly VIP and have sufficient funds.

We hear the event will be intimate and capped at 100 guests who will shell out $40,000 per ticket to dine with the commander-in-chief and hip-hop royal. Earlier the same day, Obama is scheduled to attend a reception where families can pose for a photo with him for a $12,500 contribution. A rep for Jay-Z’s West 25th Street club had no comment. We’re told the campaign stop will be Obama’s last in New York before the election. But does this mean the president will miss Jay’s concerts at Brooklyn’s new Barclays Center at the end of September?

Consider the fund-raiser a small favor to the POTUS for helping to open up Hova’s headlining performance on the first day of the “Made In America” festival.

While Harry Belafonte has criticized Jay and Bey for not being political enough (the actor/activist said “they have turned their back on social responsibility”), Jigga always seems to be caught up in some political drama anyway. The latest started yesterday, when a quote by Jay-Z in a New York Times Style Magazine profile about not being sure what kicking it in Zuccotti Park would exactly do made the media rounds and drew the ire of the Occupy Wall Street movement, which now plans to protest at the rapper/mogul’s Barclays Center concert on September 28th.



Photo: AP