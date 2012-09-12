Pink ft. Eminem – “Here Comes The Weekend” [LISTEN]

It’s been a while since we’ve heard Pink and Eminem on the same track. About two years to be exact, when Pink’s surprising feature on Recovery featured the powerful “Won’t Back Down.” Now the hard rock/pop princess, who returns to music after a short hiatus for her new album, The Truth About Love, reconnects with Eminem on this new track “Here Comes The Weekend.”

This song features a new verse from Eminem and is a party-starting record that will have you staring at your clock on Thursday. Pink’s new album, The Truth About Love, hits the stores next week on September 18th. Until then, hit the jump and have a listen to the new pop-rock record featuring Eminem.

http://www.springboardplatform.com/js/overlay

—

Photo: BKRW

Props: HHNM