Beyoncé Says She “Loves” To Change Diapers, Calls The Experience “Beautiful”

Beyoncé may be the biggest female star in the music game, but when she’s home with Blue Ivy, she’s just mommy. The 31-year-old made an appearance on Anderson’s Cooper’s talk show earlier in the week, and gushed about all things Blue—including changing diapers which is among her most favorite activities. “I love changing diapers,” she said. “I love it. I love every moment of it, it’s so beautiful. I love it all.”

In regards to Hov, according to his better half, he has no problem doing the act. “Actually, he is very good,” she said. “We both [change diapers].”

As for Baby Blue, seeing her mother as a performer is something that she’s still getting used to. The 8-month-old was “very confused,” after witnessing her mom in rehearsals for her show commemorating World Humanitarian Day. “I’m mommy, and when [Blue] sees me, today was the first time she saw me perform in rehearsal, she was very confused,”

Little Blue is not only the heir to a Hip-Hop and R&B fortune, she’s also a jet-setter. Much like her parents, the toddler likes to travel in style, arriving in New York City via helicopter, hitting up Jay’s Watch the Throne tour, and riding on a yacht in the Mediterranean for her mother’s birthday.

MORE ON HIP-HOP WIRED!

• Chris Brown Says New Neck Tattoo Is A Sugar Skull Not Rihanna [PHOTOS]

• Behind The Scenes Of Fat Joe, French Montana & Lil Wayne’s “Yellow Tape” [PHOTOS]

• Bangin Candy “Birthday Song’s” Big Booty Girl: Delianna Urena [PHOTOS]

• Rick Ross Shoots “Diced Pineapples” Video In Anguilla [PHOTOS]

• Bape x UNDFTD x adidas Campus, Stan Smith & ZX 5000

• Three 6 Mafia Bring Out Strippers At Supreme NYC Fashion Night Out Party [PHOTOS/VIDEO]

• Wired 25: Hip-Hop’s 25 Favorite Athletes

• Streets On Fire: 10 Victims Of Chicago’s Violent Murder Spike [PHOTOS]

—

Photo: Facebook