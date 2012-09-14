Kendrick Lamar – good kid m.A.A.d. city Artwork [PHOTOS]

Kendrick Lamar’s steadily rising popularity is looking to peak this October as the most touted member of Black Hippy is getting ready to drop his Interscope Records debut, good kid, m.A.A.d. city. This will be the first feature project from Lamar since he released the critically revered independent album, Section .80.

K. Dot recently released his album artwork for the standard and deluxe versions of his album which will be released under Aftermath/Interscope Records. “The Recipe,” featuring Dr. Dre and “Swimming Pools (Drank)” will be featured on the album. Hit the jump to check out the artwork for the album and go buy good kid, m.A.A.d. city, when it hits store on October 22nd.

Photo: Aftermath

Props: HHNM