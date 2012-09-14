Crooked I & Joell Ortiz Freestyle In Front of The Eiffel Tower [VIDEO]

Notice the humble brag, as Slaughterhouse affiliates Crooked I and Joell Ortiz flex their lyrical prowess near the Eiffel Tower during a recent excursion to Paris. While the locale was beautiful, the bars were possibly filthier than ever before. And for inquiring minds, let’s just say that the “I can take your girl,” and in this case your mother, rap ran rampant throughout both MC’s verses.

A slight ovation may be in order for the bars we received today. Fans who want to hear more grandiose lyrics from Slaughterhouse should check out their second LP welcome to: OUR HOUSE, available now. Hit the jump to hear the verses for yourself.





Photo: Youtube