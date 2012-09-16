DJ Drama ft. Jadakiss, Cee Lo, Nipsey Hussle & Young Jeezy – “Never Die” [LISTEN]

DJ Drama drops the latest single, “Never Die,” from his forthcoming album, Quality Street Music. The Atlanta DJ tapped into his virtual rolodex to get verses from Jadakiss, Nipsey Hussle and Young Jeezy while Cee Lo Green handles the chorus with some soulful vocals. Producer Cardiak gets credit for the regal sounding groove.

Quality Street Music is out October 2nd (you can pre-order on iTunes here) and its just revealed tracklist (see below) shows that it will be a well varied all-star Hip-Hop affair. Guests include T.I., Tyler, the Creator, Fabolous, Wiz Khalifa and Drake. Listen to “Never Die” after the break and be sure to pour out a little liquor for your homies that ain’t here.

Quality Street Music Tracklist

1. Goin Down ft. Fabolous, T-Pain and Yo Gotti

2. Never Die ft. Jadakiss, Cee-Lo Green, Nipsey Hussle and Young Jeezy

3. My Moment ft. 2 Chainz, Meek Mill and Jeremih

4. We In This Itchbay featuring Young Jeezy, T.I., Ludacris and Future

5. So Many Girls ft. Wale, Tyga and Roscoe Dash

6. Clouds ft. Rick Ross, Miguel, Pusha T and Curren$y

7. Chocolate Droppa Skit – Kevin Hart

8. Ima Hata ft. Waka Flocka, Tyler The Creator and Debo

9. Real Niggas In The Building ft. Travis Porter and Kirko Bangz

10. My Way ft. Common, Lloyd and Kendrick Lamar

11. Pledge of Allegiance featuring Wiz Khalifa, Planet VI and B.O.B.

12. Same Ol Story ft. Kid Ink, ScHoolboy Q, Cory Gunz and Childish Gambino

13. We In This B-tch 1.5 ft. Drake and Future

14. My Audemars ft. Meek Mill, Birdman and Gucci Mane

15. Monique’s Room ft. Fred The Godson

Photo: DJ Drama