A$AP Rocky “Backroom” Freestyle [VIDEO]

A$AP Rocky stepped into 106 & Park’s infamous Backroom, dropping a freestyle for the latest installment of the video countdown show’s popular segment.

Joining the list with Curren$y, Prodigy, Kendrick Lamar, and more, the Harlem native spit a solid, but not earth shattering, freestyle for just over 30 seconds. “Turn up when it’s closing/ show up then I goes in/ With me, myself, and I/ And just a couple of my bro-hams/ Cuz I don’t need no homeland, security, my own man/That means I am a grown man.”

The summer has been pretty good for Rocky, who jumped on Rihanna’s “Cockiness” remix, (and grabbed her backside at the MTV Video Music Awards), but his own album tops his list of priorities. With his Long Live A$AP debut pushed back until next month, in an interview with Sway, the rapper expressed his eagerness to drop the project. “The creativity is so good, it’s at an all time high right now,” he said. “I just can’t wait to drop this album so everybody can see what I been working on this whole time, you know what I mean? Just as a human being I want to be successful, I want to be able to afford [luxurious] things, all the extravagant things, but at the same time, at the end of the day man straight up, this is really just about my art this time.”

Peep his freestyle below.



Photos: Prefix Mag