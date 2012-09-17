Exclusive: Kenoe Calls Out Just Blaze For Allegedly Beat-Jacking Fabolous’ “So NY”

Last week, Fabolous dropped a new record called “So NY” on the Funkmaster Flex show. The song alone caused enough controversy with a hook that said “I’m so New York, Weezy probably don’t like me,” with the Brooklyn MC taking up for his hometown that Lil Wayne famously talked down on.

Now it seems like the actual making of the record has had it’s own controversy of it’s own. Kenoe, a producer whose claim to fame is producing the hit record “Beez In Da Trap” for Nicki Minaj and 2 Chainz, is now claiming to have produced the record and not Just Blaze.

“Fab hit me on the phone and was like, ‘yo I got this record and I want to drop it,” Kenoe tells Hip-Hop Wired. “He was like ‘I had the beat for a minute’ and he called Just Blaze cause he had been working with him to see if he made the beat. Just Blaze said no, it wasn’t his beat. So then he told me how he had Wayne in the intro, etc.”

“After I heard it I told his people I didn’t want no part of it because Wayne is my people,” Kenoe says adamantly. “If he want to use the beat take, Wayne off the intro and change the hook cause I felt like it could be a big record if he put the real hook on it.”

“I check back with Duro and he told me they decided to not use the beat. Then I get a call today from my people and they like ‘Fab drop this record and they sent it to me and when I heard I hear the same elements and exact same drum pattern,” explains Kenoe. “I’m like, damn. Just Blaze [is] supposed to be a big-time producer but he is not creative enough to make a whole new beat on his own?”

Kenoe’s production credits also range from Rick Ross’ “Pirates,” and co-production on Jay-Z and J.Cole’s “A Star Is Born.”

Just Blaze couldn’t be reach for comment at press time.

MORE ON HIP-HOP WIRED!

• Tensions Run High At Chicago Rapper Lil JoJo’s Funeral, Family Takes Record Labels To Task [VIDEO/PHOTOS]

• Sons: 8 Rappers Whose Children Made Headlines For Allegedly Breaking The Law

• The Pelican Brief: A Bird’s Guide To “Making It” In America [PHOTOS]

• Wired 25: The 25 Winners Of The Summer Of 2012

• A$AP Rocky Performs At The Adidas Originals Store In NYC [PHOTOS]

• Work Hard, Play Hard: 10 Rappers Who Went To College On Sports Scholarships

• Slaughterhouse & Rita Ora Cover Urban Ink [PHOTOS]

• 10 Flicks Of Kanye West Looking Whipped For Kim Kardashian [PHOTOS]

—

Photo: InFlexWeTrust