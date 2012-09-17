Chris Brown’s Probation Hearing Delayed For One Week

A hearing for to determine whether or not Chris Brown completed his community service has been rescheduled to give prosecutors more time to build their case. The singer was scheduled to show up in court Monday (Sept. 18), for the first time in a year, but the proceedings have been pushed back for an extra week.

Brown turned himself in to authorities after his 2009 assault on ex-girlfriend Rihanna, and was given five years’ probation, and ordered to complete domestic violence awareness course alongside completing community service. In July, a judge ordered an audit of the 23-year-old’s progress. The singer’s lawyer, Pat Harris, had no problem with the inquiry, maintaining that Brown finished the six months worth of work that he was sentenced to complete.

Since the attack, Brown and Rihanna have remained friends, and are now allowed to be near one another since a protection order has been lifted. Last week, the Grammy winner debuted a neck tattoo that was said to have resembled a battered woman, although he denied the allegations.

More than three years after the altercation, Brown still receives backlash. Members of a domestic violence group plastered stickers on his Fortune album stating: Warning Do Not Buy This Album! This Man Beats Women.

MORE ON HIP-HOP WIRED!

• Tensions Run High At Chicago Rapper Lil JoJo’s Funeral, Family Takes Record Labels To Task [VIDEO/PHOTOS]

• Sons: 8 Rappers Whose Children Made Headlines For Allegedly Breaking The Law

• The Pelican Brief: A Bird’s Guide To “Making It” In America [PHOTOS]

• Wired 25: The 25 Winners Of The Summer Of 2012

• A$AP Rocky Performs At The Adidas Originals Store In NYC [PHOTOS]

• Work Hard, Play Hard: 10 Rappers Who Went To College On Sports Scholarships

• Slaughterhouse & Rita Ora Cover Urban Ink [PHOTOS]

• 10 Flicks Of Kanye West Looking Whipped For Kim Kardashian [PHOTOS]

—

Photo: Getty