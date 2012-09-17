Drake Says Kentucky Coach John Calipari Inspired Him To Finish High School [VIDEO]

This past weekend, Drake served as one of the head coaches for the University of Kentucky‘s alumni basketball game. Since Coach John Calipari has taken the gig over at UK, not only has the team’s success swelled, but Drake has become one of their biggest supporters. So much so that the team gave him a NCAA championship ring. Drake, a high school dropout, is now crediting the program with going back to get his education.

“I actually dropped out of high school,” he told CN2 in Kentucky. “I never really got, like, a great school experience. When coach [John Calipari] asked me to come out here for the first Midnight Madness, it just really gave me…a sense of school, a sense of love, a sense of belonging to something. That’s why I feel like I belong to the UK family. That’s why I’m graduating high school this month. I’m definitely inspired by UK.”It’s going to be pretty hard to get recruits to say no to such a ringing endorsement like that. Check out the video from the game below.

Photo: YouTube