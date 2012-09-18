Kendrick Lamar – “Funkmaster Flex Freestyle” [VIDEO]

Kendrick Lamar kicking some flows over the Notorious B.I.G.’s classic “Who Shot Ya?” instrumental. More please.

The former K. Dot is in NYC and stopped by Hot 97 to kick it with Funkmaster Flexand laid down this freestyle. Two verses, no stutters. “I stare at them four walls and rap like I’m mad at God,” spit Kendrick. “Rap so nice I can throw a spear at Nas, a jab at Jay, matter of fact no, I take that back/See I don’t play with real legends in rap, like you do…” No shots.

The Compton rapper’s major label debut, Good Kid, m.A.A.d City, is set to be in stores October 22nd on TDE/Aftermath/Interscope Records.

Watch the video of Kendrick Lamar getting busy after the break. Also, download link so you can take this on the go is provided below, too.

Download: Kendrick Lamar – “Funkmaster Flex Freestyle”

—

Photo: Hot 97