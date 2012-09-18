Curren$y ft. Wiz Khalifa and Big K.R.I.T. – “Jet Life” [VIDEO]

Big K.R.I.T. and Wiz Khalifa hit up the west coast with Curren$y to film the video for their collaboration off of The Stoned Immaculate. The video for “Jet Life” takes place in Beverly Hills , California as the trio hop in some hot wheels and take the scenic route. This is the first time that Khalifa, K.R.I.T. and Curren$y have collaborated since their record on Wiz Khalifa’s Kush & Orange Juice, “Glass House.”

The King Remembered In Time is nowhere to be found in the video, but his voice is loud and clear over the trippy hook. Wiz Khalifa and Curren$y’s collaborative mixtape, Live In Concert, is still lying in wait while samples are cleared. Until then, hit the jump to check out the new video for “Jet Life.”

http://www.springboardplatform.com/js/overlay

MORE ON HIP-HOP WIRED!

• Bangin Candy: Bronx Bombshell Mayoli Sena [PHOTOS]

• Raekwon’s Only Built 4 Cuban Linx… Gets Deluxe “Purple Tape Cassette Box” Reissue [PHOTOS]

• Wiz Khalifa & French Montana Perform In NYC For Heineken’s Red Star Access Tour [PHOTOS]

• Sons: 8 Rappers Whose Children Made Headlines For Allegedly Breaking The Law

• The Pelican Brief: A Bird’s Guide To “Making It” In America [PHOTOS]

• Wired 25: The 25 Winners Of The Summer Of 2012

• Work Hard, Play Hard: 10 Rappers Who Went To College On Sports Scholarships

• 10 Flicks Of Kanye West Looking Whipped For Kim Kardashian [PHOTOS]

—

Photo: YouTube