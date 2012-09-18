Big Sean Tells Nardwuar That Birdman Inspired “Mula” [VIDEO]

Well, another rapper went through Vancouver, British Columbia so that means you’ve got to receive vinyl records and other weird gifts from the man known as Nardwuar. Big Sean rolled through town while promoting his new mixtape Detroit, and the G.O.O.D. Music album, Cruel Summer.

In this video, Nardwuar goes through his usual schtick of finding vinyl records related to Sean’s hometown as well as talking to the Detroit rapper about his high school at Caas Technical as well as the lessons his principle bestowed upon him as a young player, even though he couldn’t remember most of them.

“He used to have a word of the day, he believed in not calling gym a gym,” Sean said when explaining his principal, Mr. Cohen’s word of the day. “He called it, s**t I forget but he called it something good…I mess with Mr. Cohen for trying to teach the kids something.”

At the end of the video, Sean also tells Nardwuar the story of meeting Birdman and telling him he can change the game. “As he was telling me the stories of how he came up, I was walking off the bus and he said ‘hey, youngin! One thing, remember, there ain’t nothing more important than the mula. Nothing.’ He looked me right in my mother****ing eyes and said ‘nothing.’ Then I said ‘God damn,’ and went right home and recorded “Mula.”

Hit the jump to check out the latest video from Narduwar, featuring Big Sean.

