Phony Stark, aka Elon Musk Says Alex Jones Will Be Reinstated On X/Twitter

Elon Musk continues to make X, formerly Twitter, one of the world’s worst places, all in the name of “free speech.”

For his next dumb move, Elon Musk announced he is reinstating far-right Hulk Hogan, aka Alex Jones, account on the struggling social media platform.

How did Musk come to this decision?

It only took one of his infamous polls shared with his 165 million followers, with 70% of them in favor of giving the conspiracy theorist his account back.

Alex Jones and his Infowars program were banned by Twitter in 2018. He was also ordered to pay nearly $1.5 billion to the families of Sandy Hook victims after claiming the 2012 shooting that left 20 kids and six adults dead was a hoax.

Musk notes that policing Jones will be X users’ jobs through the community notes feature.

“The people have spoken and so it shall be,” Musk said in a post he shared Saturday evening. He continued, “It is a safe bet that Community Notes will respond rapidly to any AJ post that needs correction.”

He then tried his best to make sense of his decision, adding, “I vehemently disagree with what [Jones] said about Sandy Hook, but are we a platform that believes in freedom of speech or are we not? That is what it comes down to in the end. If the people vote him back on, this will be bad for X financially, but principles matter more than money.”

Elon Musk Is Singing A Different Tune

Musk reinstating Jones’ X account is a big about-face from his stance in 2022, where he rejected users’ calls to bring him back.

“My firstborn child died in my arms,” Musk said in a post. “I felt his last heartbeat. I have no mercy for anyone who would use the deaths of children for gain, politics, or fame.”

Yeah, okay.

After trashing companies for no longer advertising on X, we don’t think reinstating Alex Jones will help lure them back.

Photo: Joe Buglewicz / Getty