Alabama Riverfront Brawl Chair Fade Distributor Sentenced To Community Service

This past summer the internet applauded the Black unity that the good people of Alabama demonstrated during what is now referred to as “The Battle of Montgomery” a.k.a. the Montgomery Riverfront Brawl.

While many fades were dished and white chairs became the weapon of choice for the now famous brouhaha by the boats, no one was seriously injured in the melee but many who participated were taken into custody and are now being held accountable for their actions. According to TMZ, a chair-wielding participant has just entered a guilty plea in the case but will avoid jail time for the fight.

This past Monday (December 11), Reggie Bernard Ray copped a conditional guilty plea in his case and in exchange for his transgression will have to serve 50 hours of community service along with a 90-Day suspended sentence.

In other words if the man doesn’t get pinched for any other issues he won’t see a day in jail.

You’ll recall, Ray was seen in the viral clip earlier this year, coming to the defense of another Black man — the co-captain of a nearby riverboat — during a dispute with white men whose boat was blocking the riverboat from docking.

It quickly grew into a huge brawl, with Ray making a memorable appearance by swinging the chair at one of the white men … the incident has since spawned multiple memes and even some merch.

As we reported, Ray jumped on the bandwagon and began selling some merch of his own … apparently trying to cash in on the famous incident.

