Nas & Lauryn Hill Embarking On Joint “Life Is Good/Black Rage” Tour

Hip-Hop fans rejoice, Nas and Lauryn Hill are going on tour together. The rap icons will be embarking on the “Life Is Good/Black Rage” Tour. The national tour kicks off on October 6th in Maryland before concluding on December 31st in New York City.

The tour’s name is derived from Nas’ current, critically acclaimed Life Is Good album and a new song from Ms. Hill titled “Black Rage,” a song about the “derivative effects of racial inequity and abuse” that won’t be out until the fall.

“I use the performance platform as an opportunity to express the energy of that moment, and the intention behind it,” said L Boogie via a press statement. “I’ve been a long standing rebel against the stale, over commoditization. As artists we have opportunity to help the public evolve, raise consciousness and awareness, teach, heal, enlighten and inspire in ways the democratic process may not be able to touch. So we keep it moving.”

Added Nas, also via press statement, “This is history. Better late than never. Life is good!”

Nas made headlines when he brought out Ms. Hill a surprise guest at this year’s Hot 97 Summer Jam. Since then they have performed together again a number of times with Hill joining the Queens rapper on stage at the Openair Festival in Switzerland in July and at the Rock The Bells concert in New Jersey over Labor Day Weekend.

Unfortunately, Lauryn Hill will not be appearing at all the dates. She is also due in court sometime in late November for sentencing after pleading guilty to tax evasion in June.

Tickets for the “Life Is Good/Black Rage” Tour go on sale this Friday, September 21st. Check out all the dates below.

‘Life Is Good/Black Rage Tour’:

October 6th Columbia, MD Merriweather Post Pavilion (NAS ONLY)

October 20th Phoenix, AZ Arizona State Fairgrounds (NAS ONLY)

October 26th Asheville, NC MOOG Festival (NAS ONLY)

October 27th Nashville, TN Riverfront Park (NAS ONLY)

October 28th New Orleans, LA Voodoo Festival (NAS ONLY)

October 29th Dallas, TX Palladium Ballroom

October 31st Houston, TX Bayou Music Center

November 2nd Atlanta, GA Tabernacle

November 3rd Norfolk, VA NorVa Theatre (NAS ONLY)

November 4th Washington, DC DAR Constitution Hall

November 7th Philadelphia, PA Electric Factory

November 9th Rochester, NY Main Street Armory(NAS ONLY)

November 11th Boston, MA House of Blues

November 14th Chicago, IL Congress Theatre

November 16th Denver, CO Fillmore Auditorium

November 17th Magna, UT Salt Air

November 19th Oakland, CA Fox Oakland Theater

December 31st New York, NY Radio City Music Hall (NAS ONLY)

Photo: Bernard Smalls