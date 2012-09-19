Diddy Paid $850,000 Of His Own Money To Victims Of 1999 Shooting

When Sean “Diddy” Combs was exonerated of gun charges stemming back to a shooting at Club New York in 1999, he paid off all of the hospital fees of the victims of the shooting. In court documents revealed yesterday according to the New York Post, paid $850,000 out of his own pocket to settle claims by victims of the notorious 1999 shooting at Club New York.

Sean Combs and her then girlfriend, Jennifer Lopez, were partying at the now defunct Club New York with Jamal “Shyne” Barrow when money was allegedly thrown in the direction of the crew. A fracas ensued and shots rang out in the club, fired by Shyne. Some innocent bystanders were shot in the melee and the victims sued Combs for damages.

MORE ON HIP-HOP WIRED!

• Get Rich: A Timeline of Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson’s Biggest Business Ventures

• 10 Awesome Rapper-Inspired Tumblr Pages [PHOTOS]

• 7 Awkward Moments From Mitt Romney’s Presidential Campaign [PHOTOS/VIDEO]

• Bangin Candy: Bronx Bombshell Mayoli Sena [PHOTOS]

• Raekwon’s Only Built 4 Cuban Linx… Gets Deluxe “Purple Tape Cassette Box” Reissue [PHOTOS]

• Sons: 8 Rappers Whose Children Made Headlines For Allegedly Breaking The Law

• The Pelican Brief: A Bird’s Guide To “Making It” In America [PHOTOS]

• Wired 25: The 25 Winners Of The Summer Of 2012

—

Photo: MTV