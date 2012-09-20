Common Working With Kanye West & No ID on 10th Album [VIDEO]

Lost in the midst of what might have been one of the most tender beefs of all time, Common dropped a quality album in The Dreamer/The Believer last winter. After being featured heavily on Cruel Summer, Lonnie is in the lab with Kanye West and No. ID for his tenth solo album.

“I am writing a new album. It will be coming out in January, and I’m looking forward to that,” Common told MTV.”My stuff will come at the top of the year maybe some songs out there on the street level, I’m going to work with No I.D. and looking to hopefully work with Kanye [West] and that’s some of the major people I’ll be working with, and whatever other great talents that I feel are going that direction that I want the album to be.”

Kanye, No ID and Common is a combination that almost never fails. Kanye didn’t produce on Common’s last album, which was handled largely by No ID, but the two created magic on Be and Finding Forever. Check out the full interview below.

Photo: MTV