Gucci Mane ft. Big Sean – “Brought Out Them Racks” [VIDEO]

Gucci Mane has been staying out of trouble for the most part and the result of it is a ton of new music and videos. This video with Big Sean is for “Brought Out Them Racks” which is off of his I’m Up mixtape, is not to be confused with the Trap God mixtape that Gucci La Flare is also dropping in October.

There are a whole lot of green screen magic in this video. Sorry to disappoint you folks, so if you want to see a video that might be a tad bit more interesting you might have to wait for the Future-assisted “F**k The World.” After the jump, check out Gucci Mane and Big Sean’s “Brought Out Them Racks.”

—

Photo: YouTube