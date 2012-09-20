DMX Admits To Robbing “A Lot Of People” In Yonkers [VIDEO]

DMX is the king of sound bites. The man who made barking on a record his signature move, has a criminal history— and he’s not afraid to admit it. During an interview for TheBoomBox.com’s “My First” series, the 41-year-old detailed his first feeling of self-accomplishment, which came after he committed more than a few robberies.

“I robbed like a lot of people in Yonkers,” X said, explaining his trepidation over having an in-store signing in his home city at the request of his label, Def Jam. “I’m like, ‘I don’t know if that’s going to be a good idea.’ Not that I had beef, but I was under the impression that motherf-ckas would be like ‘f-ck him.’”

Much to his surprise, the store and the streets were packed with fans itching to get X’s autograph on his It’s Dark and Hell is Hot debut. “I was like ‘Wow yo, I really have this much love.’”

The 1998 album debuted atop the Billboard charts, and has sold more than five million copies worldwide. More than a decade later, X has sold upwards of 20 million records in the U.S. alone, and is noted as one of the top-selling Hip-Hop artists in history.

His latest album, Undisputed, was released on Sept. 11.

—

Photo: AOL