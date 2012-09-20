Kanye West To Headline UR1 Music Festival In Miami [PHOTO]

G.O.O.D. Music is on its way to Miami. G.O.O.D.’s fearless leader, Kanye West, has been announced as the headliner of the UR1 Music Festival kicking off in December. Ye’s name is the first of more than a dozen other acts on the concert poster. The line-up, which is a mixture of eclectic acts, includes The Offspring, Santigold, and Lou Reed, among others.

More artists are expected to be announced as the show dates draw near.

With his long-awaited Cruel Summer compilation in stores, and a new album on the horizon, West has been having a great year both professionally and personally (thanks to a one Miss Kim Kardashian). “We started off by getting everyone in the lab together and we reached out to other camps to just do something new and exciting in Hip-Hop,” he explained of the newly-released project. “One track might have 30 different opinions on it, and it’s not just about a tracklist and a name, it’s about the communal style of work.”

Even though he’s weary of award shows, his lyrical presence on tracks with artists within his G.O.O.D. Music roster and beyond landed him an impressive 17 nominations at the BET Hip Hop Awards, taping in Atlanta next week.

Fans can catch the UR1 Music Festival on December 8-9 at Bayfront Park. Two-day passes run $150 each and can be purchased here.

Click below to see the flyer.

Photo: LA Times/UR1

