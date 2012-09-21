“Adult Video” Starring Kanye West & 18-Year-Old Groupie Being Shopped

After hooking up with Kim Kardashian, the adult tape made public life for Kanye West was probably inevitable. Radar Online reports that a video of Yeezy doing grown man business with an alleged 18-year-old Kimmie lookalike is being shopped around. The screen shot the outlet provided (see below) looks a whole lot like West, too.

The tape is nearly 20 minutes long and appears to have been shot in a hotel room with an unidentified female who clearly states at the beginning of the video that she’s 18 years old. The woman also confesses to Kanye that she is married and claims, “My husband and I don’t have s-x anymore… that’s why I’m here!” With her bodacious curves, dusky skin and long black hair the woman is a definite dead ringer for Kim Kardashian. RadarOnline.com has seen the tape in full and can verify without a doubt that it is Kanye in the footage and we have published a screen grab. During the couple’s steamy sex romp, they never kiss and don’t interact any further than simply doing the deed, in various positions throughout and with Kanye wearing a condom.

Seems like this was clearly a groupie rendezvous from the past. But why is it coming out now? No pun intended.

Apparently the video was shot before Yeezy got with Kardashian. Needless to say, word is the “Cold” rapper does not want this video to be made public.

“The s-x tape is being shopped right now and there’s a lot of interest, but Kanye is freaking out!” the insider revealed. “He doesn’t want this tape out and will do anything to make sure it stays private. “If this were to hit the market it would be worth a fortune… there would definitely be a lot of people wanting to see this! “In my expert opinion Kanye’s performance far outweighs Kim’s!”

We’ll take the “expert’s” word for it.

West spoke about Kim and Ray J’s infamous video in a song called “Clique,” featuring Jay-Z and Big Sean, from G.O.O.D. Music’s just released Cruel Summer album. “Break records in Louis, ate breakfast at Gucci/My girl a superstar all from a home movie/Bow at our arrival, the un-American Idols,” spits the Chicago rapper/producer.

Looks like fall is going to be interesting for Mr. West.

Photo: Radar Online