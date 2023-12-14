London Drill Rapper Kay-O Convicted In Kacey Boothe Murder

HipHopWired Featured Video CLOSE

Kay-O, a London Drill rapper, was found guilty of murder after saying on video that the victim, Kacey Boothe, was killed with the same weapon that harmed Boothe’s brother in a shooting from years ago. The murder of Boothe took place last year at the Peterhouse Community Centre in Walthamstow, which is in northeast London.

Both the BBC and The Independent share in their reporting that Kay-O, real name Kammar Henry-Richards, was convicted with three other individuals in the August 2022 killing of Kacey Boothe. Boothe was shot as he entered his vehicle outside a birthday party the child of intended target Khalid Samanter. The four were also found guilty of plotting the murder of Samanter.

According to the outlets, the Boothe brothers were aligned with a London Fields gang while Henry-Richards, 25, and his co-defendants were in a rival gang. Prosecutors say that Henry-Richards and the others “carefully orchestrated” the plot to kill Samanter.

It was revealed during the trial that the gun used to kill Boothe was used seven times between 2020 and August 2022.

“Big Boothe and Little got hit, same sig, that’s a sour family/Both got slapped at functions, neck and head, handguns come handy,” Kay-O rapped on the song “Laughing Stock” which was released just days after Boothe was killed. Boothe’s older brother, Kyle Boothe, was shot by the weapon on August 1, 2020, but survived his wounds.

Kamani Brightly-Donaldson, 24, Jeffrey Gyimah, 21, and Joao Pateco-Te, 27, were all convicted of murder and in the murder plot. Two other defendants are awaiting to hear their fate.

Photo: Kay-O / @KO_HOMERTON