Juicy J ft. Lil Wayne & 2 Chainz – “Bandz A Make Her Dance (Remix)” [VIDEO]

It’s finally here. Taylor Gang member and Three 6 Mafia rap veteran Juicy J drops his video for the “Bandz a Make Her Dance (Remix).” Already a hit, the trippyness got turned up a notch with the addition of Lil Wayne and 2 Chainz.

Besides plenty of skrippers and money stacks the clip also features an actual marching band. The women get more shine, though. Cameos from Mike Will, who produced this summer smash, adult film star Alexis Texas and Project Pat, too.

Juicy J’s new solo album—called Stay Trippy at the moment—will be out later this year on Dr. Luke’s Kemosabe Records via Columbia. Watch the JR Saint directed (and Produced by Mahad Dar produced) video for the “Bandz a Make Her Dance (Remix)” after the break.

Photo: VEVO