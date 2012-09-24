Kanye West’s Lawyer Says “Adult Film” Was Stolen Off His Computer, Tape Could Sell For Millions

It seems like that alleged adult video starring Kanye West and a reportedly 18-year-old Kim Kardashian lookalike is legit. On Friday, September 21st, news broke that someone was shopping a 20-minute video of Yeezy doing the wild thing on camera with a woman that looked a lot like his current girlfriend. Now AllHipHop.com reports that a lawyer representing West issued the site a cease and desist letter pertaining to any images relating to said video.

“Be advised that the Screen Shot, as well as the Tape from which the Screen Shot was taken, were illegally obtained and believed to have been stolen from Mr. West’s computer and that your posting, advertising, marketing, displaying and otherwise disseminating the stolen Screen Shot and/or other materials on the Tape constitute actionable violations of Mr. West’s rights of privacy and publicity,” read the take down notice that was sent to AllHipHop by attorney Lisa M. Buckley of Pryor Cashman.

CBS Local interviewed Steven Hirsch, CEO of adult film company Vivid, about the tape and he felt it could bring in millions of dollars. “It depends on the quality of the tape, the length, the lighting, the s-x,” said Hirsch, whose company released the infamous Ray J and Kim Kardashian flick. “But something like this could go for a couple of million dollars. I don’t think there has ever been a s-x tape with a star of this magnitude. Tommy Lee was big, but this is a different world and Kanye is a special guy. He’s everywhere.”

It’s a good thing that Yeezy kept a lawyer handy for situations like these. But do you think they will really be able to stop his freaky flick from seeing the light of day?

Photo: WENN