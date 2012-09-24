Kanye West Actually Has TWO Adult Films, Both Being Shopped

Kanye West is definitely an overachiever. It turns out that the “Cold” rapper has not one but two “adult films” that are being shopped by a third party, reports TMZ.

The reports are true … a Kanye s-x tape featuring a young woman in a hotel room is making the rounds — but what you haven’t heard … there’s a second tape and the 2 are nearly identical.

The first tape that we heard about on Friday and supposedly features a Kim Kardashian lookalike is reportedly nearly 20 minutes in length [||]. This second tape is said to have a 40 minute plus running time. Kim Kardashian need not worry if these were incidents of Yeezy stepping out on her since the “sessions” were held a couple of years ago with ex-girlfriends.

Over the weekend, West’s lawyer sent AllHipHop a cease and desist letter demanding images from the video be taken down, which confirmed the tape’s existence since it also alleged it was stolen from the Chicago rapper/producer’s computer.

According to sources, West has no idea how the videos were swiped from his computer. Maybe he needed a stronger password? See what we did there?

Sound off in the comments section, our Facebook page or hit us up on Twitter to chime in.

MORE ON HIP-HOP WIRED!

• Bangin Candy: Kanye West’s Alleged Freaky Flick Co-Star Monyy Mon [PHOTOS]

• Wired 25: The 25 Greatest Brooklyn Anthems Ever [LISTEN]

• Money To Blow: 8 Athletes Who Lost Their Fortunes Because Of Dumb Sh-t [PHOTOS]

• Stevie J & Joseline Hernandez Make It Rain At Diamond Strip Club In Atlanta [PHOTOS]

• Behind The Scenes Of Gucci Mane and Future’s “F**k The World” [PHOTOS]

• Jay-Z & Beyoncé Hold President Obama Fundraiser In NYC [PHOTOS]

• Dart Throwing: U-God Of The Wu-Tang Clan’s 10 Greatest Verses

• 8 Things You Need To Know About Kendrick Lamar’s good kid, m.A.A.d city Album

—

Photo: WENN

MORE ON HIP-HOP WIRED!

• Bangin Candy: Kanye West’s Alleged Freaky Flick Co-Star Monyy Mon [PHOTOS]

• Wired 25: The 25 Greatest Brooklyn Anthems Ever [LISTEN]

• Money To Blow: 8 Athletes Who Lost Their Fortunes Because Of Dumb Sh-t [PHOTOS]

• Stevie J & Joseline Hernandez Make It Rain At Diamond Strip Club In Atlanta [PHOTOS]

• Behind The Scenes Of Gucci Mane and Future’s “F**k The World” [PHOTOS]

• Jay-Z & Beyoncé Hold President Obama Fundraiser In NYC [PHOTOS]

• Dart Throwing: U-God Of The Wu-Tang Clan’s 10 Greatest Verses

• 8 Things You Need To Know About Kendrick Lamar’s good kid, m.A.A.d city Album