DJ Drama ft. Common, Kendrick Lamar and Lloyd – “My Way” (Prod. By Hit-Boy) [LISTEN/DOWNLOAD]

DJ Drama continues to premiere new tracks off of his anticipated album, Quality Street Music, that hits stores this Tuesday. After hitting the streets with “Clouds,” featuring Rick Ross, Pusha T, Curren$y and Miguel; he follows up with “My Way.”

“My Way” is produced by the prolific Hit-Boy with Common, Kendrick Lamar and Lloyd. This is another smooth jam that features some relaxing instrumentation over a reflective hook by Lloyd. With Common and Kendrick Lamar trading verses over this jam, it is hard to find a lot of fault in this record. This song was premiered on Shade 45 yesterday, so a radio rip will have to do for now. Down below, you can get a listen and download of the new song.

Don’t forget to cop the album, Quality Street Music, which hits stores on October 2nd.

DOWNLOAD: DJ Drama ft. Common, Kendrick Lamar and Lloyd – “My Way (Prod. By Hit-Boy)”

—

Photo: Instagram