SayItAintTone & Earlly Mac ft. Big Sean & Juicy J – “On Deck” [LISTEN/DOWNLOAD]

Big Sean‘s homies, SayItAintTone and Earlly Mac are getting ready to drop a new mixtape hosted by DJ Don Cannon called Lord N’ Taylor. The two who appeared on Big Sean’s recently released Detroit mixtape grab the G.O.O.D. Music rapper and Juicy J for “On Deck.”Under Sean Don’s Finally Famous collective, SayItAintTone and Earlly Mac will drop their product on October 6th. Accomplished video directors and creative designers Mike Waxx and Mike Carson’s illRoots get the jump on this one. After the mixtape artwork, you can go down below to get a stream of the song and a download link. It’s a Detroit, thing.

DOWNLOAD: SayItAintTone & Earlly Mac ft. Big Sean & Juicy J – “On Deck”

MORE ON HIP-HOP WIRED!

• Freaky Flicks: 7 Rappers (Besides Kanye West) Who Made Dirty Movies [PHOTOS]

• Jay-Z & Beyoncé Go Uptown To La Marina To Promote D’ussé Cognac [PHOTOS]

• Behind The Scenes Of Big Sean & Meek Mill’s “Burn” [PHOTOS]

• Bangin Candy: Kanye West’s Alleged Freaky Flick Co-Star Monyy Mon [PHOTOS]

• Wired 25: The 25 Greatest Brooklyn Anthems Ever [LISTEN]

• Money To Blow: 8 Athletes Who Lost Their Fortunes Because Of Dumb Sh-t [PHOTOS]

• Stevie J & Joseline Hernandez Make It Rain At Diamond Strip Club In Atlanta [PHOTOS]

• Dart Throwing: U-God Of The Wu-Tang Clan’s 10 Greatest Verses

—

Photo: UKnowBigSean