Drake Seemingly Shades Metro Boomin, Producer Uses Video To Clap Back

You can add Drake and Metro Boomin to the list of rap stars who don’t get along. Drizzy’s recent jab at the producer has prompted a response.

TMZ is reporting that Champagne Papi recently hosted a livestream that is now going viral. On Saturday (Dec. 2), the beatsmith took to X, formerly known as Twitter, to vent his disappointment on his album Heroes & Villains not receiving its just due in terms of honors. “Yet Her Loss still keeps winning Rap Album of the Year over H&V. Proof that award shows are just politics and not for me,” the tweet read. “Idc about awards honestly, the true award and REWARD is knowing that the music I spend so much time on brings joy to people’s everyday lives.”

Naturally, the post landed on Drake’s radar. He soon unfollowed Metro Boomin on social media, and Metro deleted the aforementioned post. During a livestream the “Wick Man” MC addressed both his fans and haters. “To the rest of you — the non-believers, the underachievers, the tweet and deleters — you guys make me sick to my stomach, fam,” he said. “Look at my eyes — you guys wanna do something? That’s what I thought.”

On Monday (Dec. 13), Metro Boomin posted a skit that fans believe is the unofficial response to Drake. The video shows four Black males wearing straight hair wigs talking in what is perceived as “frat boys” at a basketball court. “Whoa calm down Jamal, don’t pull out the 9,” one of the actors says.

The two have previously worked on Drake and Future’s 2015 collaboration album, What A Time To Be Alive. You can see Drake address things below.