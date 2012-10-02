Exclusive: Future Talks Mixtape Grind, Upcoming Albums & Staying Creative

Future and his unabashed use of the Auto-Tune vocal plug-in, along with a penchant for catchy hooks, has made the Dungeon Family affiliate a mixtape and radio fixture ever since his unavoidable breakout smash “Tony Montana” – with a little assistance from Canadian mainstay Drake. Grinding hard since 2010 and especially so in 2011, this year finds the 26-year-old Nayvadius Cash doing his best to stand out among the crowded Down South rap pack.

In a brief break in his heavy studio recording and touring schedule, the Atlanta rapper chopped it up with Hip-Hop Wired and broke down the mechanics behind his hustle, chatted up his songwriting duties and showed humility given his steady string of successes.

“I just focus on my craft every day, respecting my craft and knowing where I wanna go, and knowing that it’s already dudes who was doing what I was doing on a professional level,” said a mellow Future of his heavy mixtape presence. “Your work ethic gotta be amazing because people that’s already doing it, they in the studio and they already in the forefront, so it’s [like] trying to find a way to get in the game and find a way to be heard. Every moment you gotta be dedicated to the grind and being creative…being original.”

Future’s mixtape mentality applies to his major label work as well, and he essentially intends to give away high quality work for both the freebies and for sale. “You drop quality for the streets. You drop album quality songs and then put them on the mixtapes,” explained Future. “You just have to keep the quantity of it coming so you’ll never run out. It’s like, that’s my method. I just try to keep the music coming.”

CONTINUED ON NEXT PAGE

MORE ON HIP-HOP WIRED!

• Bangin Candy: The Thick & Tasty “Chocolate Dolly” [PHOTOS]

• Floyd Mayweather Jr. & Ray J Drop $50K On Suspect Looking Strippers [PHOTOS]

• Nike Air Foamposite One – Black/Stealth [PHOTOS]

• Every Kanye West Magazine Cover Ever* [PHOTOS]

• Wired 25: The 25 Coolest Jews In The Game

• 187 Proof: 10 Hip-Hop Deaths (Other Than Tupac & Biggie) That Remain Shrouded In Mystery

• Nike Air Jordan 1 Retro High “OG” White/Red/Black [PHOTOS]

• Freaky Flicks: 7 Rappers (Besides Kanye West) Who Made Dirty Movies [PHOTOS]

—

Photo: Future

1 2Next page »