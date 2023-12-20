HHW Gaming: Zack Snyder Is Down To Direct A ‘Fortnite’ Movie

HipHopWired Featured Video CLOSE

Zack Snyder is currently building a Star Wars-like world with his Rebel Moon franchise, but that’s not stopping him from looking toward the future and wanting to make a movie out of his favorite video game, Fortnite.

The architect of the now-dead DCEU is a huge fan of Fortnite, and who can blame him? The game is highly addictive, and its latest updates have injected new life into the video game.

During a recent interview for his new film Rebel Moon, which critics lambasted by critics, Snyder was asked about the prospect of directing a Fortnite movie.

“I mean, of course,” Snyder told the interviewer, who asked if he ever “want to combine” his passion for filmmaking and playing the addictive video game.

Snyder even noted his valiant attempt to get free skins based on his Rebel Moon characters into the game.

“Look, Fortnite is an amazing world, and it is an amazing distraction for me,” Snyder said. “It’s really cool, and the alchemy that they’ve created there is really unique. When I started playing it, I thought I knew what it was, and then it was something entirely different.”

He continued, “You definitely don’t know. You definitely can never say never. That’s my mantra in this business.”

Consider us intrigued at the thought of a Snyder-esque Fortnite universe, full of his love for slow-motion shots and intense action.

But please, Zack, we know you love to make things rather dark, and Fortnite is far from that. We don’t need another DECU/Snydevers situation here.

Lighten it up a bit, and have some fun. Fortnite is a goofy game that makes it possible for hulky Peter Griffin and Optimus Prime to face off against each other.

Photo: Axelle/Bauer-Griffin / Getty