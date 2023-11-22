Subscribe
HHW Gaming: Eminem Confirms He Is Coming To ‘Fornite,’ Gamers React On X

Published on November 22, 2023

HipHopWired Featured Video
Eminem Confrims He Will Be A Part of 'Fornite's Big Bang Event

Source: Epic Games / Eminem x Fortnite Big Bang Event

Slim Shady is officially coming to Fortnite. Enimen and Epic Games confirmed the rapper will be a part of the upcoming “Big Bang” event in the extremely popular video game.

After a day of speculation, Fortnite and Eminem confirmed his existence in the game and will be a part of the Big Bang event to close out the highly successful Fortnite OG chapter.

Epic Games confirmed that Fortnite players will be greeted by a new Big Bang loading screen featuring the “Without Me” rapper in preparation for a virtual performance from the Detroit rapper.

Eminem x Fortnite

Source: Epic Games / Fortnite / Eminem

Also, if you’re going to attend the event, you have to look the part, so of course, three Eminem-related skins will be available: Rap Boy, Slim Shady, and Marshall Never More, which also come with matching accessories.

The new looks, the latest edition to Fortnite’s “Icon Series,” will be available starting Wednesday, November 29, at 7 PM ET.

Eminem x Fortnite Big Bang Event

Source: Epic Games / Eminem x Fortnite Big Bang Event

Those who attend the Big Bang event will unlock the Marshall Magma Style for the outfit, whether you purchased the outfit before or after attending.

As expected, Eminem and Fortnite fans have been reacting to the news of the legendary rapper coming to the video game.

imma be honest… Eminem in Fortnite will go hard,” one X user wrote

You can see more reactions to the news in the gallery below.

Photo: Epic Games / Fortnite Big Bang Event

Eminem Epic Games Fortnite
