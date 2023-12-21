Millyz ft. Fivio Foreign “Signature,” Propain ft. Big K.R.I.T. “Your Wish” & More | Daily Visuals 12.20.23

HipHopWired Featured Video CLOSE

Though the Boston Celtics and New York Knicks may have a budding rivalry going on as of late, luckily for us that fued isn’t carrying over to the Hip-Hop game as two of those cities most popular rappers have come together to give a little something-something to the streets.

Linking up for the visuals to “Signature,” Boston’s own Millyz rolls out the welcome mat for NYC’s Fivio Foreign as the two chop it up on the streets of Beantown and flex ice, sherpas, and expensive automobiles with their respective crews in tow in case someone wants to get out of pocket. Don’t try ‘em, b.

From the East to the South, Propain and Big K.R.I.T. sure do like their women thick as they demonstrate as such in their clip for “Your Wish” where the two entertain some beautiful young women who can properly fill out a pair of Apple Bottom jeans like nobody’s business. Those jeans still out there? Just askin.’

Check out the rest of today’s drops including work from BIA, Neek Bucks, and more.

MILLYZ FT. FIVIO FOREIGN – “SIGNATURE”

PROPAIN FT. BIG K.R.I.T. – “YOUR WISH”

BIA – “FALLBACK”

NEEK BUCKS – “SHOULDN’T SAY”

SHABOOZEY – “LET IT BURN”

POPCAAN – “HEAVY”

SLEAZYWORLD GO – “MAJOR LEAGUES”

BAS – “DR. O’BLIVION”