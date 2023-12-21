Drake Gets Blown Away In New “You Broke My Heart” Visuals

HipHopWired Featured Video CLOSE

For all the women that Drake has had in his life (both public and private), the man sure does love making songs about having his heart broken.

Continuing to show he’s a very sensitive man, Drizzy dropped off some new cinematic visuals to “You Broke My Heart” which features a guest appearance from Country superstar Morgan Wallen. Chopping it up about the women in their lives, the two take to the streets where they fall victim to a car bomb planted by two young women who proceed to rap along to Drizzy’s bars after sending both men to meet their makers.

Dancing around the remains of the burning car the women seem more than satisfied with the end result of their actions before police roll up and witness the carnage laid out by two white women.

Real random but entertaining video. We can’t even front.

