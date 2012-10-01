Bow Wow Announced As One Of Four New Hosts Of 106 & Park

It looks like the search is over. After scouring tons of auditions to replace Terrance J and Rocsi Diaz as hosts of 106 & Park, it looks like Black Entertainment Television has found their crew.

Shorty Da Prince, Paigion, Miss Mykie and Shad “Bow Wow” Moss will all be the new hosts of the long-running countdown show. Paigion and Shorty have been affiliated with the network since December of last year hosting the 2011 Notarized Countdown, working the red carpet at the Grammy awards, as well as previously appearing on 106 and Park over 12 times.

Miss Mykie is a recording artist who is a member of Alpha Kappa Alpha and had a song which was very popular in the sorority called “Imma AKA.”

Bow Wow has been the self-proclaimed “Mr. 106 And Park” since the shows inception. Holding the record for most guest appearances on the show and most #1 songs. The rapper, signed under YMCMB, is still slated to drop his album Underrated.

