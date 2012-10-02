RZA Compares Kanye West’s Upcoming Track “White Dress” to Ghostface Killah [Video]

While out in Atlanta for the 2012 BET Hip Hop Awards, Wu-Tang Clan’s RZA stopped on the red carpet to talk with MTV about his upcoming film and Kanye West musical contribution. Set to appear on the soundtrack for the RZA directed, The Man With The Iron Fist, “White Dress” will be Kanye’s next release, which RZA says its not “16 bars, he’s going like how Ghostface goes, like 40 bars…he’s killin’ it!” RZA also offers a preview of the hook:

I seen you in the club with a tight dress

But I pictured you in church with a white dress

“White Dress” serves as an ode to love in the club, “Its basically talking about some of these girls that you know, you maybe wanna make a wife out of them, but they gotta get it together.” Given the hook content, “White Dress” may be what club goers heard a few months back when Kanye previewed a track titled “Perfect B***h”, which people described as a song about his current girlfriend Kim Kardashian. Guess we’ll have to wait and see. The Man With The Iron Fist is set to hit theatres November 2nd , while the soundtrack hits stores October 23rd.

—

Photo: MTV