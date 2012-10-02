Lil Scrappy Arrested For Parole Violation In ATL, Mug Shot [PHOTO]

No, this had nothing to do with the BET Hip Hop Awards. TMZ reports that Atlanta rapper and Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta cast member Lil Scrappy was arrested today (October 1st) for violating his parole. The “Paws” rapper (“Money In The Bank” is the one everyone knows, though) was booked into the DeKalb County jail.

Scrappy’s was sentenced to five years probation after a weed conviction back n 2008. During Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta’s first season, many thought Scrappy, born Darryl Kevin Richardson II, was going to be back in trouble with authorities after his quasi-fight with Stevie J.

This story is developing. Check out Scrappy’s mugshot, featuring heaps of struggle, below.

MORE ON HIP-HOP WIRED!

• Floyd Mayweather Jr. & Ray J Drop $50K On Suspect Looking Strippers [PHOTOS]

• Nike Air Foamposite One – Black/Stealth [PHOTOS]

• Every Kanye West Magazine Cover Ever* [PHOTOS]

• Wired 25: The 25 Coolest Jews In The Game

• 187 Proof: 10 Hip-Hop Deaths (Other Than Tupac & Biggie) That Remain Shrouded In Mystery

• Nike Air Jordan 1 Retro High “OG” White/Red/Black [PHOTOS]

• French Montana Goes Home To Morocco & Covers The FADER [PHOTOS]

• Freaky Flicks: 7 Rappers (Besides Kanye West) Who Made Dirty Movies [PHOTOS]

• Bangin Candy: Kanye West’s Alleged Freaky Flick Co-Star Monyy Mon [PHOTOS]

—

Photo: TMZ