Kendrick Lamar – g.o.o.d. kid/ m.A.A.d. city Tracklist

Kendrick Lamar is next up to bat, as he now stands with the most anticipated album’s in recent memory. The T.D.E./Interscope/Aftermath artist will be releasing his major label debut, g.o.o.d. kid m.A.A.d. city, on October 30th. Shortly before dropping the new record, “Compton” featuring Dr. Dre and produced by Just Blaze, K.Dot let loose the full tracklist for his major label debut album and the follow up to his critically-revered independent effort, Section .80.

The debut album features artists like Drake, Lady Gaga, Jay Rock, MC Eiht, Dr. Dre and more. The retail album will feature 12 tracks with the deluxe coming with five bonus efforts.

After the deluxe artwork, check out the full tracklist and make sure to pre-order, g.o.o.d. kid m.A.A.d. city on iTunes.

01 Sherane a.k.a Master Splinter’s Daughter

02 B**ch, Don’t Kill My Vibe f. Lady Gaga

03 Backseat Freestyle

04 The Art Of Peer Pressure

05 Money Trees f. Jay Rock

06 Poetic Justice f. Drake

07 good kid

08 m.A.A.d city f. MC Eiht

09 Swimming Pools (Drank) (Extended Version)

10 Sing About Me, I’m Dying Of Thirst

11 Real f. Anna Wise

12 Compton f. Dr. Dre (prod. Just Blaze)

13 The Recipe f. Dr. Dre [Bonus]

14 Black Boy Fly [Bonus]

15 Now Or Never f. Mary J. Blige [Bonus]

16 Collect Calls [Bonus]

17 Swimming Pools (Drank) [Bonus]

—

Photo: Mike Knapp