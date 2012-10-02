Bow Wow Tells Child Support Judge He Makes $4K A Month As Cash Money Employee

Bow Wow should be on cloud nine knowing that he will be one of the new hosts of BET’s 106 & Park. However, he might want to ask Birdman for a raise.

On Monday (October 1st), Bow Wow was busy haggling with a judge over how much child support he should pay for his one year-old daughter, Shai. According to TMZ, Bow was able to finagle kicking in $3K a month to his baby mother Joie Chavis. However, the amount of money he is claiming to earn a month is ironically low considering he’s part of YMCMB, short for Young Money Cash Money Billionaires.

Bow Wow told the judge … he makes $4,000 a month working as an employee at Cash Money Records, and that’s it. He testified he leases a Jeep and has a grand total of $1,500 in his checking account. So here’s the question — if he makes $4,000 a month before taxes, how can he afford to pay $3,000 a month in child support? We’ll here’s an answer … After the court hearing was concluded, Bow Wow was officially named host of BET’s long-running and influential hip hop show, “106 & Park.” Bow Wow made no mention of this in court. The judge will have some tough questions for Bow Wow in December, when the court rules on a permanent child support order. In the meantime, the judge also ordered Bow Wow to pay $11,500 in back child support. Calls to Bow Wow’s rep were not immediately returned.

In all fairness, making what works out to $48K a year is nothing to sneeze at, especially in a down economy. However, considering how much loot his crew throws around (see Lil Wayne’s recent birthday treats), Shad Moss is seriously lacking when it comes to that guap.

Spend wisely Bow Wow.

Photo: YMCMB