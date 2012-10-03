J. Cole, Frank Ocean, James Fauntleroy & No I.D. Studio Sessions [PHOTOS]

Four of the more talented but reclusive artists in Hip-Hop all hit the studio to work on some very anticipated new music. J. Cole, Frank Ocean, James Fauntleroy and No ID of Coc@ine 80s locked into the studio together to craft some work.

J. Cole hasn’t been as visible despite performing at Rock The Bells and dropping the new self-produced record “I’m A Fool” and appearing on “They Ready,” featuring Kendrick Lamar and Big K.R.I.T., as well as “Get Free ColeWorld,” produced by Diplo.

Frank Ocean’s been arguably the breakout artist of 2012 with channel ORANGE being one of the surprise albums of the year. James Fauntleroy has appeared on some amazing hooks on a few albums, usually produced by Chicago’s own No I.D.

Check out the photos from the studio session below courtesy of FakeShoreDrive.

