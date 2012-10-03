Exclusive: Pusha T, DJ Drama, E-40, Wale & More Speak On The Upcoming Election [VIDEO]

Tonight, the big Presidential debates will be all over your television screens as incumbent President Barack Obama takes on Republican Presidential nominee, Mitt Romney. With the two getting ready to face off in a verbal smackdown, Hip-Hop Wired talked to some of your favorite rappers on their political views.



Pusha T, DJ Drama, E-40, Wale, Murda Mook, Jahlil Beats, DJ Spinz, Fame, Mystikal, Uncle Murda, Stalley, and Kirko Bangz caught up with Hip-Hop Wired at the red carpet of the BET Hip-Hop Awards this past weekend and spoke on the importance of being registered to vote and exercising your right.

